Shaan Mishra believes that it's normal to be confused about what to do in life

Shaan Mishra says that it’s natural to be confused about what to do in life when you are in your teenage years. He adds that your choice of profession keeps evolving as the years pass.

“As a teenager, everyone is confused about their career. It changes every time. There are very few teenagers who actually aspire to become something in their teenage years and become that later. But yes, there comes a saturation point in life, but that comes only after a certain age. I have always thought of joining the Navy, and then my parents wanted me to become an IAS/IPS officer, but I think God had different plans for me, and I am an actor now. I was in 7th grade when I thought of becoming an actor. I got a chance to play a prince and a moon. That was when I was praised for my acting, and then I decided to do acting. And in 11th grade, I started doing professional plays and also joined a theatre group. I also did international theatre in the UK,” he says.