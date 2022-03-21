Shabaash Mithu teaser: ‘Bohat hi behtareen khiladi hain yeh’, Taapsee Pannu arrives on the field as Mithali Raj

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 21

Taapsee Pannu unveils the teaser of her upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu. An inspiring story of Mithali Raj, the Indian cricketer who continues to shatter world records while successfully leading the women in Blue at the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

In the teaser, we are introduced to Taapsee’s character in blue jersey. With her back towards the camera, the name Mithali shines big and bright on it. As the commentator introduces her as ’bohat hi behtareen khiladi hain yeh’, the stadium cheers for her during a crucial match. Taapsee arrives on the field to showcase her talent and cut to next scene, we get to see Taapsee’s face, eyes set on the ball, having taken position to bat in Mithali’s most consistent, magical style.

As Taapsee shared the teaser on her social media handles, she wrote, “In this Gentlemen’s sport, she did not bother to rewrite history ….. instead she created HERSTORY! #AbKhelBadlega #ShabaashMithu Coming soon! #BreakTheBias #ShabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #ShabaashYou.”

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

In the trailer, Mithali’s achievements as an Indian cricketer are flashed on the screen one after another. From being the only Indian cricketer to score seven consecutive 50s in ODIs, to a four-time captain of the World Cup team and the youngest cricketer to score a Test 200, she has been playing cricket for 23 years.

Watch the trailer:

Shabaash Mithu chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks, and moments of euphoria of Mithali’s life. Also seen in the film will be the talented actor Vijay Raaz in a key role. The film has been shot across domestic and international locations to aptly bring alive Mithali’s iconic journey and her meteoric rise to the world stage.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu’s creative producer is Ajit Andhare, while the film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven.

#Cricket #mithali raj #taapsee pannu