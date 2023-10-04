 Shabana Azmi shares old story of Javed Akhtar, says he only had heart full of dreams : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Shabana Azmi shares old story of Javed Akhtar, says he only had heart full of dreams

Shabana Azmi shares old story of Javed Akhtar, says he only had heart full of dreams

Shabana Azmi shares old story of Javed Akhtar, says he only had heart full of dreams

Photo: Shabana Azmi/Insta



IANS

Mumbai, October 4

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has recounted an old story of the acclaimed screenwriter, poet and director Javed Akhtar from the latter's early days. Detailing her husband's struggles, she said that the composer arrived in Mumbai with 27 paisa in his pocket and only had a heart full of dreams and determination, which eventually saw him through and made him successful.

Taking to X, the ‘Masoom' actress detailed Javed Akhtar's earliest days as a young man who arrived in Mumbai back in the 1960s and wrote, “On October 4, 1964, a young man arrived at Bombay Central Station with 27 naya paisa in his pocket and a heart full of dreams. And then Life happened.”

She added, “He slept at railway stations and footpaths, went without food for days, but his belief in himself was his constant companion. At one of his lowest ebbs he told himself, ‘Main yun hi marne ke liye nahin paida hua hoon (I wasn't born just to die like this).'”

Concluding her story, she wrote, “His talent, his resilience, his determination, his spirit and the support of his friends made him the man he is today – Javed Akhtar.”

Shabana Azmi is the second wife of Javed Akhtar as he was previously married to screenwriter Honey Irani. After the two separated, Shabana and Javed Akhtar got married in 1984.

While Javed Akhtar is no doubt a celebrated screenwriter, Honey Irani is also no different as she, too, wrote screenplays of some hugely iconic films such as ‘Koi Mil Gaya', ‘Krrish', and ‘Lamhe'.

Javed Akhtar has two children from his marriage with Honey Irani, actor-director-writer Farhan Akhtar and director-producer Zoya Akhtar.

Javed Akhtar gained his popularity first by working with Salim Khan - Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's father. They wrote screenplays for some of Bollywood's most iconic films such as ‘Deewar' and ‘Sholay'.

As the concept of a screenwriter duo in Bollywood wasn't something popular at the time, Salim-Javed became one of the most iconic screenwriters of the time. Akhtar continued writing on his own after his split from Salim and wrote screenplays for some other huge Bollywood films such as ‘Don: The Chase Begins Again', ‘Main Azaad Hoon' and ‘Lakshya'.

On her part, Shabana Azmi was most recently seen in the films ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' and ‘Ghoomer'.

In addition, she was also a part of the Hollywood sci-fi-action series ‘Halo' based on the eponymous video game series.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Trudeau says Canada not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, vows to engage constructively with India

2
Haryana

After Vigilance probe, High Court suspends Faridabad ACJM

3
Entertainment

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

4
India

3 dead, 23 Army men go missing as cloudburst triggers flash flood in Sikkim

5
World

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

6
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh is proud of Shehnaaz Gill, tells her mother during Instagram live: Watch

7
Punjab

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

8
Sports

Asian Games: Parul takes sensational 5000m gold, Annu emerges on top in Javelin throw; India win 6 medals in athletics

9
Himachal

Ahead of World Cup matches, pro-Khalistan slogans in Dharamsala

10
India

Hospital deaths: Shiv Sena MP makes dean of Nanded facility clean toilet and urinals; video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Top News

Lake burst at Sikkim's Chungthang; flash flood alert as Teesta river water levels rise

3 dead, 23 Army men go missing as cloudburst triggers flash flood in Sikkim

Release of water from Chungthang dam leads to sudden increas...

Supreme Court asks Centre to survey SYL canal land in Punjab to know extent of construction

Supreme Court asks Centre to survey SYL canal land in Punjab to know extent of construction

Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul directs Centre to fu...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

Some other premises of linked people also being covered, say...

‘Swades’ actor Gayatri Joshi, husband involved in car accident in Italy

‘Swades’ actor Gayatri Joshi, husband involved in car accident in Italy

Gayatri and her husband were driving their Lamborghini when ...

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

The Canadian allegations regarding India's involvement in th...


Cities

View All

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

SSP Gurmeet Chauhan summoned by Punjab Vidhan Sabha panel

68% of Punjab's farm fires in Amritsar district, no FIR yet

Rahul Gandhi back at Golden Temple for sewa

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 20: Dug-up roads, garbage heaps bane of residents

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Fire safety violations: Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh eyes 'track & trace' system to check smuggling of liquor

Chandigarh Administration allows only green crackers on festive days of Dasehra, Diwali, Gurpurb

Chandigarh: Now, parents to get child’s report card, attendance on phone

CH01CS series: E-auction of fancy registration numbers from October 12

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

ED raids on Sanjay Singh show BJP resorting to desperate measures: CM Kejriwal

Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-job scam case

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head Amit Chakravarty sent to 7-day police custody

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

MLA, sarpanch at odds over ~45L sewage water project

MLA, sarpanch at odds over Rs 45L sewage water project

Baupur Bet residents hold sit-in outside police station

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers protest, observe black day

Two smugglers held with 300-gm heroin

Cocaine haul in J&K: Involvement of two from Jalandhar, Phagwara sends cops into tizzy

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

A first: City focal points get concrete roads at Rs 25.2 cr

Three miscreants rob two friends at Tajpur village

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers hold protest, burn Centre’s effigy

Ward Watch: Persistent waterlogging, potholed stretches, lack of cleanliness major concerns

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

Flex boards dot Patiala after CM visit

Engineers urge MP CM to implement July 7 agreement

Government Medical college awarded for blood donation services

Asian Games 2023: Medallist Arjun Cheema gets hero's welcome