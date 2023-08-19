 Shabana Azmi tells Amitabh Bachchan she wishes to sit on hot seat of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' someday: Watch : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Shabana Azmi tells Amitabh Bachchan she wishes to sit on hot seat of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' someday: Watch

Shabana Azmi tells Amitabh Bachchan she wishes to sit on hot seat of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' someday: Watch

Shabana Azmi asks a question a question on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15'

Shabana Azmi tells Amitabh Bachchan she wishes to sit on hot seat of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' someday: Watch

Shabana Azmi and Amitabh Bachchan on the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' show. Instagram/sonytvofficial



IANS

New Delhi, August 19

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has expressed her desire to sit on the hot seat of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' someday, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

In the special episode, the star cast of 'Ghoomer' -- Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and filmmaker R Balki, were present on the set of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15'(KBC).

During the episode, a tune of the bugle was played. Big B says responding to the sound: “badlaav ke iss daur me, desh ke sath sath KBC me bhi ek badlaav ki pehel shuru ho chuki hai, jisme desh ki janta hamare studio audience se sawal karti hai."

"Let's see which citizen of India has asked the question today," he said. The location in the video played on the screen shows of Maharashtra.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi appears on screen and says, “Adaab Amitabh ji. Itne saalon ke baad finally I am on KBC. Though this is for short duration, but I hope I will be able to sit on the hot seat someday.”

“I am so sorry that I am not present among you people,” says Shabana.

The actress wore a yellow top and paired it with a blue scarf.

She then asked the question: “Which of these award winning films is directed by a woman?” The options were: Raazi, Thappad, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Dangal.

Check out the video:

The correct answer was given by a homemaker Radha Gawande, from among the audience. The answer was ‘Raazi'.

Amitabh said: “The director of ‘Raazi' was Meghna Gulzar.” ‘Raazi' was a 2018 spy thriller film starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The flick also starred Vicky Kaushal, Shishir Sharma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

In ‘Ghoomer', Sayami is playing a paraplegic sportsperson.

Written and directed by R Balki, the flick stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, along with Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

The story revolves around Anina (Saiyami), a young woman batting prodigy, who loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident on the eve of her international cricketing debut.

An unsympathetic, failed and frustrated cricketer enters her life, gives her a new dream and transforms her fate by the most innovative training, to make her play for the Indian cricket team again, as a bowler.

'Ghoomer' is the new style of bowling they invent to bamboozle the opposition.

It is inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, the achievements of special athletes, and who have achieved more than when they were called "normal".

The film has been released in cinemas.

#Amitabh Bachchan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

2
Himachal

Himachal disaster: CM Sukhu targets BJP MPs and own party's Pratibha Singh

3
Nation

Chandrayaan-3's first deboosting successful, gets closer to moon

4
Himachal

Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread

5
Haryana

283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court

6
Nation

Desperate measures: Kota admin orders 'anti-suicide device' on ceiling fans to stop student suicides

7
Punjab

On coming to power, Shiromani Akali Dal will terminate all water sharing agreements: Sukhbir Badal

8
Haryana

Haryana Govt debars state IPS officer from Central deputation for 5 years

9
Haryana

GMDA, NHAI plan to link 2 e-ways to decongest traffic

10
World

‘I am evil’, says British nurse guilty of murdering seven newborn babies

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

SC displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost

Supreme Court displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost

A bench observed there should be sense of urgency in such ca...

Panchkula, Yamunanagar to get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

28 HCS officers also shifted in the latest reshuffle

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'

Climate Change a key factor behind devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Climate change a key factor behind devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Humidity prime factor behind increasing likelihood of rainfa...

Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains stung by snake during flood rescue operations

Punjab minister Harjot Bains bitten by snake during flood rescue operation

Netizens praise his efforts and wish him a speedy recovery


Cities

View All

Properties of drug peddlers worth over ~5 cr attached

Properties of drug peddlers worth over Rs 5 cr attached

Court sends terror module members to judicial custody

LPG cylinder theft cases rising in rural schools sans watchmen

BRTS crisis: Metro bus service unlikely to resume in next 3 months

Knotty affair: Sparks from wires during rainy season pose a threat

Panchkula, Yamunanagar to get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

Can’t levy double parking fee on outside vehicles: Purohit to MC

Mohali dharna: Day after High Court rap, morcha says expect early outcome

Chandigarh draft conversion policy for Industrial Area in a week

New airport link: High Court for Punjab-Chandigarh meet

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man in Delhi’s Welcome, injure 2

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man in Delhi’s Welcome, injure 2

Ensure no illegal garbage dumping in Delhi, civic body told

VK Saxena blames AAP govt for Delhi flood

Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C

Delhi L-G VK Saxena opens sports complex at Dwarka

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Centre to provide whatever help state govt needs for flood victims: Som Prakash

Insects found in mid-day meal rice during surprise checking of school in Phagwara

Speciall DGP, top BSF officials chalk out strategy to counter narco-smugglers

SAD: Will terminate water-sharing pacts

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Flights from upcoming Halwara international airport soon: Centre

3 hurt as oil tanker overturns in Ludhiana

Life imprisonment till death for sodomy, killing 4-year-old boy

Bihar man booked for raping his daughter multiple times

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

Flood threat: NHAI to rework road plan

Dengue stings 13 more in district

10 DA cases concerning MC under Vigilance lens

Man booked on rape charge