Shabana Azmi to hoist the Indian flag at IFFM

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is all set to kick off the annual event from August 11 to 20. As part of celebrations, the festival authorities have announced that rneowned actress Shabana Azmi will do the honour of hoisting the Indian national flag on the morning of August 12, in commemoration of the Independence Day weekend in India.

Shabana Azmi, a recipient of five National Film Awards, and her versatile roles in acclaimed films such as Sparsh, Arth, Masoom, City of Joy, Tehzeeb, and Midnight’s Children, have not only won her numerous accolades but have also inspired a generation of actors and storytellers.

She says, “I am happy to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It is heartwarming to be part of such a prestigious event that brings our cinema to global audiences. This platform is even more special given that R. Balki’s Ghoomer is making its world premiere at the festival. To be given the opportunity to hoist our national flag in the presence of the amazing Indian community that lives in Australia is truly an experience I am excited about.”