Shabana Azmi wishes ‘betu’ Farhan Akhtar on 50th birthday; drops picture with Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani

Mumbai, January 9
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi on Tuesday showered love on ‘betu’, actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on his 50th birthday, and wished him happiness.
Farhan is the son of Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, and younger brother of writer-director Zoya Akhtar.
Farhan’s parents got divorced in 1985. Javed tied the knot for the second time with Shabana.
Now, on the occasion of Farhan’s birthday, Shabana took to her Instagram handle, and shared a lovely family photo, wherein we can see the birthday boy sporting a black tee shirt and denims.
View this post on Instagram
The picture features Farhan’s wife Shibani Dandekar, parents Javed and Honey, Shabana, Zoya, and Anusha Dandekar, along with some other friends and family members.
The photograph shows three cakes kept on the table, with everyone cheering for Farhan.
The post was captioned as, “Salgirah mubarak betu... Jeete raho khush raho bahut saara pyaar”.
Meanwhile, Farhan’s next directorial project is ‘Don 3’.
