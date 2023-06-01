Shabana Azmi's 'paisa vasool' moment

After its Cannes Film Festival screening, which was followed by a five-minute standing ovation, the makers of Anurag Kashyap’s neo noir thriller Kennedy hosted a star-studded special show in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Celebrities such as Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Kapur, Sudhir Mishra, Manoj Bajpayee, Varun Grover, Piyush Mishra, Vijay Varma, and more came for the screening and let their hair down.
Sunny Leone made a starry appearance, dressed in a denim-on-denim ensemble.
Shabana Azmi made the evening special for fans with her signature-style humour. Rushing to be photographed with the celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, she said, “It will be a paisa vasool moment. I want to take a picture with Shekhar.”
Kennedy has been written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. It stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles. The film marks the third collaboration of Kashyap and Bhat after Ugly (2013) and Dobaaraa (2022). It is the story of an insomniac ex-police officer who operates secretly for the corrupt system. Backed by Good Bad Films and Zee Studios, the film also stars Megha Burman, Abhilash Thapliyal and Mohit Takalkar.
