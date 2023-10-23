What’s your opinion about the title Keh Doon Tumhein?

The show’s title is indeed unique. As the saying goes, you can never judge a book by its cover. This show is more than just a love story; it’s a thrilling blend of comedy, family-oriented scenes and captivating chemistry between all the characters. It’s a fusion of various elements, making it a truly unique title for this type of show.

Is this your first time working in a thriller?

Yes, it’s my first foray into the thriller genre, and my character possesses some shades of grey.

Can you share some details about your character?

My character’s name is Ritu and she is deeply in love with her professor, Vikrant (Mudit Nayar). She is willing to do anything for him, even if it means causing harm to others. She exudes a cute and bubbly exterior, but harbours the spirit of a dangerously angry young woman.

The show is being filmed in Panchgani, how’s the place?

Indeed, Panchgani is a beautiful location. We adore the weather; it’s simply amazing. After a long day of shooting, we take refreshing walks and breathe in the fresh air. The people here are incredibly supportive and offer us assistance as well.

What changes have you observed in the television industry?

In the era before social media, television was our main source of entertainment. Nowadays, we can connect with our favourite TV stars online, watch interview, and engage with audiences through social media. This has brought television much closer to people.

Daily soaps require a great deal of hard work and patience, right?

Daily soaps demand hard work and patience, but they also bring immense joy.