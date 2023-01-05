Shah Rukh Khan-Alia Bhatt give each other nicknames in cute Twitter banter... one is Pathaan, other is Amma Bhatt Kapoor

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 5

Shah Rukh Khan's spy-action-thriller Pathaan is soon going to release and his fans are quite excited about it. So, when the superstar treated his fans with 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, he not only got a nickname but also ended up sharing a new nickname for actress Alia Bhatt in a cute Twitter banter.

#AskSrk let’s do. Only fun answers nothing serious to begin the year with… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan, "Why does Alia call you just SR?"

To which he replied, "Could mean sweet and romantic or maybe senior and respected or maybe just Shah Rukh."

Could mean sweet& romantic or maybe senior & respected or maybe just shah rukh https://t.co/9o9kFYGcWJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Just so there was no confusion, Alia was quick to jump into the question and answer session and responded to the fan. She wrote, "More like sweet and respected :) But from 25th January I'm going to switch to calling you Pathaan. See I'm so creative na."

More like sweet and respected :)

But from 25th Jan I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan 🔥❤



See I’m so creative na 🤩 https://t.co/6rAAkvwXZi — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 4, 2023

Once Alia announced her new name for Shah Rukh, he too, came up with a name for her Dear Zindagi co-star. In reference to Alia's daughter Raha Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "Done little one. And I am now going to call you little Amma (mother) Bhatt Kapoor!"

Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor! https://t.co/QzKQ862BDN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

This cute exchange between Alia and Shah Rukh Khan has made their fans quite happy. They have shared the tweets and expressed their love for the new nicknames for both the stars.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Q&A session had many questions about Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will release on January 25.

