Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's happy pictures with kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are breaking the Internet; fans say ‘our Pathaan family’

Chandigarh, April 18
Shah Rukh Khan and his family have a following like no other. Anything new about the Khan family and their fans have a reason to rejoice. So, now when some unseen candid photos of the family featured in Gauri Khan’s debut book ‘My Life in Design’, their excitement knows no bounds.
There are pictures of the Khan-daan, giving royal vibes and there are also those that reflect their loving bond with each other.
The first picture features the entire family in black and white colour-coordinated ensemble, looking their stylish best.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The second one has all five of them relaxed and smiling to each other. This one also show how Gauri is holding on to Shah Rukh Khan’s shoulder with such love.
Check it out:
These candid clicks of the beautiful KHANdaan are bound to break the internet ⚡ ❤️🔥#ShahRukhKhan #GauriKhan #AryanKhan #SuhanaKhan #AbRamKhan pic.twitter.com/YciVRTd8B0— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 17, 2023
There are pictures of Shah Rukh with his son Aryan and daughter Suhana as well.
Here are some more shots of the Khan family:
Brightening up your timeline with these stunning pictures of Hamara #Pathaan's family 📸💝#MyLifeInDesign by @gaurikhan is now available in stores 📖 Head to 👉🏻 https://t.co/adlZbT9R42 & order your copy now!#ShahRukhKhan #GauriKhan #AryanKhan #SuhanaKhan #AbRamKhan pic.twitter.com/fxO1knAFpf— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 18, 2023
All these pictures from the coffee table book are doing the rounds on various fan clubs. From calling the ‘our Pathaan family’ to comparing Shah Rukh and Aryan with Mufasa and Simba, the comments section is replete with such endearments.
The father-son duo pose in similar colour hoodie and jacket:
View this post on Instagram
Gauri Khan’s book, which is published by Penguin India, was released on April 17. According to the official site of Penguin, the book features some exclusive images of the Khan family and also some unseen photos of their landmark Mumbai residence, Mannat.
#AbRam Khan #aryan khan #gauri khan #shah rukh khan #suhana khan
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court questions Gujarat government over remission granted to convicts
Centre, state mull seeking review of order on production of ...
Will not go into personal laws, says Supreme Court while hearing pleas for legal validation for same-sex marriages
Apex court bench said the very notion of a man and a woman, ...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
Supreme Court Collegium recommends 6 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC to be made permanent
On 19 December last year, the Collegium of the High Court of...
‘Now mafia cannot threaten anyone in UP’: Yogi Adityanath reacts for the first time after Atiq’s murder
He was speaking at programme to mark signing of MoU for sett...