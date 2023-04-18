Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's happy pictures with kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are breaking the Internet; fans say ‘our Pathaan family’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 18

Shah Rukh Khan and his family have a following like no other. Anything new about the Khan family and their fans have a reason to rejoice. So, now when some unseen candid photos of the family featured in Gauri Khan’s debut book ‘My Life in Design’, their excitement knows no bounds.

There are pictures of the Khan-daan, giving royal vibes and there are also those that reflect their loving bond with each other.

The first picture features the entire family in black and white colour-coordinated ensemble, looking their stylish best.

The second one has all five of them relaxed and smiling to each other. This one also show how Gauri is holding on to Shah Rukh Khan’s shoulder with such love.

There are pictures of Shah Rukh with his son Aryan and daughter Suhana as well.

All these pictures from the coffee table book are doing the rounds on various fan clubs. From calling the ‘our Pathaan family’ to comparing Shah Rukh and Aryan with Mufasa and Simba, the comments section is replete with such endearments.

The father-son duo pose in similar colour hoodie and jacket:

Gauri Khan’s book, which is published by Penguin India, was released on April 17. According to the official site of Penguin, the book features some exclusive images of the Khan family and also some unseen photos of their landmark Mumbai residence, Mannat.

