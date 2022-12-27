Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style at Salman Khan’s birthday bash

ANI

Mumbai, December 27

Bollywood actor Salman Khan just rang in his 57th birthday on Tuesday. The Khan family hosted a party at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence here which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Salman was spotted at the venue in an all-black ensemble. He kicked off the celebrations by cutting a cake with the paparazzi and thanking them for their love.

The event saw his family and close friends from the industry. The night went crazy on the arrival of actor Shah Rukh Khan at the venue in style.

Salman Khan was spotted dropping off SRK to his car and the duo was seen sharing a warm hug. They also obliged by posing together for the shutterbugs. Matching to the theme of the party, both were seen in all-black attires.

Meanwhile, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's daughter Ayat Sharma shares her birthday with her uncle Salman.

#Mumbai #Salman Khan #Shah Rukh Khan