Shah Rukh Khan asks 'Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?' as he promises 'Jawan' 'prevue' on July 10

Mumbai, July 9
Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who breathed new life in Bollywood with his film 'Pathaan', is set to repeat the magic with his upcoming film 'Jawan'. The actor took to his social media to announce the release date of the film's sneak peek as he sent his fans in frenzy.
Taking to his Twitter, SRK posted a video charged with thumping music playing in the background as the text on the video read, "10.07.2023 'Jawan' prevue @ 10:30 AM. Ready Ah?"
He wrote in his tweet that transcribes as: "Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon… #JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."
मैं पुण्य हूँ या पाप हूँ?... मैं भी आप हूँ...— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 8, 2023
Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon…#JawanPrevueOn10July#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/GI3RqgVGqr
As per reports, the film will also have a special song shot in Dubai.
'Jawan' has been directed by Atlee and stars an ensemble stars of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The film will also mark 'Maari' composer Anirudh Ravichander's debut in Bollywood.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 dead as heavy rains lash north India; shops, cars washed away in Himachal; waterlogging in several parts of Punjab, Haryana
Most rivers in spate | Civic system fails to hold on in face...
Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal; 5 killed in landslides, several shops washed away in Mandi, Chandigarh-Manali highway shut
Beas river in spate, floodgates of Pandoh dam opened
Himachal schools, colleges to remain closed on July 10, 11 due to bad weather
The educational institutions will reopen on July 12 only aft...
Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried
Waterlogging witnessed across Mohali, rain water enters hund...
People in distress as water enters houses in Mohali due to heavy rain, administration issues flood control room numbers
Road users said Airport Road was flooded with over two-feet ...