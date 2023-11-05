 Shah Rukh Khan asks Pritam to compose a ‘great song' for ‘Dunki' : The Tribune India

  • Shah Rukh Khan asks Pritam to compose a ‘great song' for ‘Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan asks Pritam to compose a ‘great song' for ‘Dunki'

Pritam shares a behind-the-scenes video from 'Safar'

Shah Rukh Khan asks Pritam to compose a ‘great song' for ‘Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan re-shares Pritam's video on social media. X/



IANS

Mumbai, November 5

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently celebrated his 58th birthday, on Sunday requested music composer and singer Pritam Chakraborty to get him a great song for his upcoming movie ‘Dunki'.

On November 2, Pritam took to X to wish SRK on his birthday.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday Sir…You are the epitome of love… Celebrating you today and everyday! @iamsrk.”

Pritam had also shared a behind-the-scenes video with the ‘Baazigar' actor, wherein both can be seen grooving on the song ‘Safar'.The song is from the movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal', starring SRK and Anushka Sharma. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Pritam.

On Sunday, SRK took to X, and replied to Pritam's sweet birthday wish. He wrote: “Thank u dada. Now get me a great song for Dunki!!! Love u (sic).”

Drawn from real-life experiences, ‘Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together five wildly disparate stories, mixing up rib-tickling comedy with a lot of bleakness and action.

A Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films production, the film is both directed and co-produced by Rajkumar Hirani alongside Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, ‘Dunki' is slated for a Christmas,this year.

#Bollywood #Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan

