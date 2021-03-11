Shah Rukh Khan begins Independence Day celebrations with family by hoisting Tricolour at Mannat

ANI
Mumbai, August 14
Ahead of Independence Day, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family hoisted the national flag at their residence Mannat to join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
On Sunday evening, SRK's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their pre-Independence Day celebrations.
In an image, Shah Rukh and Gauri are seen standing with their sons Aryan and AbRam in front of the Indian flag. To mark Independence Day eve, they all chose to twin in white outfits.
SRK, Aryan and Abram sported white T-shirts. The young boys paired the T-shirts with blue jeans and white shoes, while SRK opted for navy blue cargo pants. On the other hand, Gauri looked super stylish in an off-white blazer with blue jeans and white shoes.
"Happy Independence Day," she simply captioned the post.
King Khan's pre-Independence Day celebrations have left fans extremely happy.
"Love you all," a social media user commented.
"awwww MashaAllah MashaAllah happy independence day," another one wrote.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to return to the silver screen after 4 years with 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.
He also has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu in his kitty. Recently, he was seen in a cameo in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.
#gauri khan #Har Ghar Tiranga #Independence Day #shah rukh khan
