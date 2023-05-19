Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Juhi Chawla’s daughter on her graduation ceremony; ‘Can’t wait for her to get back’, he states

ANI

Mumbai, May 19

Actor Juhi Chawla recently posted a picture of her daughter Jahnavi from the graduation ceremony at Columbia University on Twitter and she wrote in the caption, "#columbiaclass2023." After her post, superstar Shah Rukh Khan praised Jahnavi for her achievement.

At the Columbia graduation ceremony - big day for Jahnavi❤️ pic.twitter.com/GyD9OagOP3 — Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iam_juhi) May 17, 2023

Shah Rukh reshared the picture and wrote while giving his best wishes, "This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love u Jaanz."

This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love u Jaanz. https://t.co/W9wzi94zP8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 19, 2023

Shah Rukh and Juhi have been friends for years. They both appeared in films like ‘Darr’, ‘Yes Boss’, ‘Bhoothnath’, and ‘Duplicate’. The IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is co-owned by Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan.

Juhi was seen in movies like ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, ‘Ishq’, ‘Yes Boss’, ‘Jhankaar Beats’, ‘Lootere’, ‘Darr’, ‘Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa’, among many others. She married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. The couple have two children, Jahnavi and Arjun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to be seen in movies like ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’.

#Bollywood #Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan #Social Media #Twitter