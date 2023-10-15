 Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone chat up at at IOC session, picture goes viral : The Tribune India

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also captured in the same shot

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan at the 141st IOC session. ANI



Mumbai, October 15

'Jawan' co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on Saturday attended the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone were papped as they arrived for the session at the NMACC.

SRK however avoided the paps and headed straight to the venue.

Now several pictures and videos of the 'Pathaan' actor have surfaced online from the event in which he could be seen sitting and chatting with Deepika as they sit together at the event.

In the viral pictures, SRK looked dapper as he donned a white shirt and black suit at the event.

Deepika, on the other hand, exuded boss-lady vibes in a grey suit.

Ranbir-Alia, on the other hand, could be seen sitting behind them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session and said India is eager to host the Olympics in the country.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said India will leave no stone unturned in preparing for the successful organization of the Olympics in 2036.

He said Indians are not just sports lovers, but we also live it and the country is also eager to host the Youth Olympics which will take place in 2029.

The Prime Minister underlined the significance of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session taking place in India after 40 years.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's film 'Dunki' which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2023.

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' and in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan.

#Alia Bhatt #Deepika Padukone #Mukesh Ambani #Mumbai #Ranbir Kapoor #Shah Rukh Khan

