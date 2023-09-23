Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in ‘Faraatta’ takes Internet by storm

Chandigarh, September 23
In this scintillating performance, Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan yet again showcase why they are among Bollywood's favourite onscreen couples. Their chemistry lights up the silver screen, each time.
Just like 'Faraatta', in which the magnetic pull between the actors has captivated their fans. Their intense gazes, playful smiles, and perfectly synchronised moves have left the fans wanting more.
Be it their chemistry in super hit films like 'Om Shaanti Om', 'Chennai Express', 'Pathaan', or now 'Jawan', watching them together on screen is a thing that becomes a buzz on the Internet.
Deepika's grace and elegance perfectly complement King Khan’s charm and charisma. Together, they create magic that transcends the boundaries of the screen, making you believe in the power of love all over again!
Check out the song:
Fans can’t stop hailing the chemistry that SRK & DP share and have been taking the twitter to share how they feel with the release of this video!
16 years, countless memories— Aditya (@adityaxdreamer) September 21, 2023
5 films
A Cute friendship
2 people, awesome chemistry
The SRK DP fan in me has grown up but will always adore them and their bond.#DeepikaPadukone#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/EyTUK5eMxS
I low-key Love This Song From Jawan Album After Chaleya and Ramaiyya Vastavaiya More 🤌❤️— VD 🦚🫀 (@Vishwas_Weirdo) September 10, 2023
SRK and Deepika's Looks Is Too Good 😍 #Faratta #Jawan pic.twitter.com/aU046rHzn5
Faratta song video- srk deep chemistry on 🔥🔥 in this song. Whole theatre was clap in this song.better than chaleya song as per my opinion.— SOUMI LAHIRI (@iamsoumilahiri) September 21, 2023
Watching Faratta Video Song In Loop Mode 😍👌...— FeRoZe Ⓗʏᴘᴇᴅ Ⓕᴏʀ Ⓜᴀʜᴀʀᴀᴊᴀ (@Ferozekha2) September 22, 2023
Superb Song With Colourful Visuals 😍❤️🔥
DP and SRK Chemistry ✨@iamsrk@deepikapadukonehttps://t.co/evcn21odR4
'Faraatta' is more than just a song; it's a celebration of their timeless partnership. And these comments shows how fans are enchanted, mesmerized, and utterly spellbound by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika’s chemistry.
