Shah Rukh Khan drops teaser of new ‘Jawan’ song, says film’s trailer is ready

PTI

New Delhi, August 26

With 11 days left for the release of his much-awaited action film “Jawan”, superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday promised his fans that the movie’s trailer will be launched soon.

The actor conducted yet-another Q&A session #AskSRK with his fans and followers on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, to promote the upcoming Atlee-directed film.

During his chat with fans, SRK also unveiled the teaser of the film’s new song “Not Ramaiya Vastvaiya”.

Shah Rukh was flooded with queries about the trailer of the film, which is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film’s team has so far released a ‘prevue’, a two-minute clip that provided first glimpse of the movie, as well as two songs – “Zinda Banda” and “Chaleya”.

When asked by a fan about the trailer, the 57-year-old actor replied, “Have it ready now…can't decide should I put a new song or the trailer???”

In response to another fan query about the trailer, SRK asked, “Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya??!! Trailer trailer trailer ha ha. Aa jayega bhai saans toh Lele.”

Shah Rukh was also at his quintessential witty mode when another fan asked him whether he should watch the movie if the trailer turns out to be bad. “Bhai life mein positivity rakh na...Social media wala type lag raha hai….negativity negativity. Think positive u will be happier man,” he said.

Towards the end, the actor dropped the teaser of “Not Ramaiya Vastvaiya”.

“Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all,” SRK posted.

Talking about “Jawan”, Shah Rukh said women drive the movie. “It’s a film about women made for men!! Hope all like the Mass and Class,” he added.

Directed by Atlee of “Their” and “Mersal” fame, the upcoming pan-India movie also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone.

#Shah Rukh Khan