 Shah Rukh Khan fan on Aryan's brand: 'Dyavol X ki jacket khareedne mein to ghar chala jayega'; superstar responds : The Tribune India

Shah Rukh Khan fan on Aryan's brand: 'Dyavol X ki jacket khareedne mein to ghar chala jayega'; superstar responds

Shah Rukh Khan holds a question-answer session with fans on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan fan on Aryan's brand: 'Dyavol X ki jacket khareedne mein to ghar chala jayega'; superstar responds

Shah Rukh Khan wearing Aryan Khan's Dyavol X jacket. Instagram/ iamsrk



IANS

Mumbai, May 7

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply to a fan, who was complaining about Aryan Khan's expensive clothing brand.

SRK took to Twitter, where he did a question and answer session with his fans. A user wrote: "Ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do... Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega." Replying to it, Shah Rukh said he would do something about it but with a hilarious spin.

He wrote: "Yeh D'Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahea. kuch karta hoon!"

On the work front, SRK recently announced that his much-awaited film 'Jawan', directed by Atlee, is slated for release on September 7.

An action thriller, 'Jawan' features the music of Ashvin Ravichandran and also cameos by Deepika Padukone, Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Allu Arjun.

#aryan khan #shah rukh khan #twitter

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan's Lahore

2
Trending

Burger King employee gets over Rs 3 crore for never missing a day at work in 27 years

3
Punjab

Journalist arrested by Punjab police granted bail, accuses Kejriwal of 'counter blast' for reporting against Rs 45 cr allegedly spent on Delhi CM's house

4
Punjab

Designated 'terrorist' by India, KCF chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Lahore

5
Punjab

Paramjit Panjwar: Khalistan Commando Force chief lately took to cross-border smuggling of drugs, weapons through drones

6
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

7
Haryana

WFI-affiliated Haryana wrestling body suspends three members, bans ‘akhara’ in Hisar for supporting protesting grapplers

8
Amritsar

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

9
Haryana

WFI chief biased against Haryana wrestlers: Mahavir Phogat

10
Punjab

Punjab Police nab Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Jugnu Walia from Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Top News

8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead

8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead

A video that circulated online shows a gunman step out of a ...

Wrestlers’ sit-in: Stopped from entering Delhi, BKU (Ugrahan) activists hold protest at Tikri border

Wrestlers’ sit-in: Stopped from entering Delhi, BKU (Ugrahan) activists hold protest at Tikri border

Large number of Delhi police personnel have been deployed at...

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

According to police official, 'blast' apparently occurred in...

Manipur relaxes curfew in Churachandpur for few hours to allow people buy essentials

Curfew relaxed in Manipur's Churachandpur to let people buy essentials; Army increases aerial surveillance

Life limping back to normal in riot-hit Churachandpur

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Amid tension, march by tribals on Wednesday against move to ...


Cities

View All

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Slain Hindu religious leader Sudhir Suri’s brother Brij booked for firing in air

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

After building low-cost board, School of Eminence students developing robot

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

‘Exorbitant’ waste collection charges stump city traders

'Exorbitant' waste collection charges stump Chandigarh traders

Two cyber cons held from Rajasthan

Rain cools down Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; mercury plummets

10th auction: Only 2 liquor vends allotted

123 properties of Housing Board up for grabs again

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs in Delhi

Haryana Khaps to take out ‘padyatra’ to muster support for protesting wrestlers, ask UP counterparts to emulate

AAP let people down, Jalandhar bypoll crucial test for BJP: Anurag Thakur

Wrestlers’ protest against WFI chief: Delhi Police beef up security at Singhu and Ghazipur borders ahead of farmers’ march towards Jantar Mantar

Women farmers from Punjab to join protesting wrestlers in Delhi

Moosewala factor: Cops try to disperse people at rallies

Sidhu Moosewala factor: Cops try to disperse people at rallies in Jalandhar

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic in Jalandhar

Raja Warring hits back after Arvind Kejriwal’s potshots at Congress

Sukhi: Cong failed to get medical college

Arvind Kejriwal reminds Jalandhar people of zero-power bills

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

SAD’s Ludhiana unit president Harbhajan Singh Dang dies at 70

Ludhiana: Most dyeing units have no treatment plants

Elderly man dies of Covid, 9 test +ve in Ludhiana

No check on violations at Bhadaur House parking lots in Ludhiana

192 take yoga training

192 take yoga training

Bring maximum cases for settlement: DLSA chief

Rs 523.62 cr paid to wheat growers: Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Lab inaugurated

Police pensioners discuss demands