Shah Rukh Khan fan on Aryan's brand: 'Dyavol X ki jacket khareedne mein to ghar chala jayega'; superstar responds

Mumbai, May 7
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply to a fan, who was complaining about Aryan Khan's expensive clothing brand.
SRK took to Twitter, where he did a question and answer session with his fans. A user wrote: "Ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do... Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega." Replying to it, Shah Rukh said he would do something about it but with a hilarious spin.
He wrote: "Yeh D'Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahea. kuch karta hoon!"
Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe….kuch karta hoon..!! #Jawan https://t.co/PLW9WUd6mg— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023
On the work front, SRK recently announced that his much-awaited film 'Jawan', directed by Atlee, is slated for release on September 7.
An action thriller, 'Jawan' features the music of Ashvin Ravichandran and also cameos by Deepika Padukone, Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Allu Arjun.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead
A video that circulated online shows a gunman step out of a ...
Wrestlers’ sit-in: Stopped from entering Delhi, BKU (Ugrahan) activists hold protest at Tikri border
Large number of Delhi police personnel have been deployed at...
'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured
According to police official, 'blast' apparently occurred in...
Curfew relaxed in Manipur's Churachandpur to let people buy essentials; Army increases aerial surveillance
Life limping back to normal in riot-hit Churachandpur
Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur
Amid tension, march by tribals on Wednesday against move to ...