Shah Rukh Khan gives sage advice, 'you are not meant to plan your return.. move forward'

ANI
Mumbai, January 27
No one can beat superstar Shah Rukh Khan in imparting wisdom to young minds.
As the whole nation is celebrating SRK's return to the silver screen after four years with the blockbuster 'Pathaan', the superstar expressed his thoughts on "comebacks." Borrowing a quote from American film 'Gattaca', Shah Rukh tweeted, "Gattaca movie 'I never saved anything for the swim back'.. I think life is a bit like that....You aren't meant to plan your return...U r meant to move forward. Don't come back...try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds' advice things."
Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back” I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 27, 2023
Netizens chimed in the comment section in no time and congratulated the actor on Pathaan's mega success.
"Thank you always for all the words," 'Bigg Boss' fame Pratik Sehajpal commented.
"Your words are always so inspiring," a social media user commented.
Speaking of 'Pathaan', the film is Siddharth Anand's directorial. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.
The film, which was released on January 25, has created history at the box office. It has collected Rs 219 crore worldwide in just two days.
As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan collected Rs 68 crore mark in national chains on day 2, while dubbed formats earned Rs 2.5 crore.
"ALL #BO RECORDS DEMOLISHED... #Pathaan creates HISTORY on Day 2 as well... FIRST #Hindi film to near Rs 70 cr on a *single day*... Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr [#RepublicDay]. Total: Rs 123 cr. #Hindi version. #India biz. UNIMAGINABLE. UNPRECEDENTED. UNSTOPPABLE. #Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 2 cr, Thu 2.50 cr. Total: Rs 4.50 cr," Adarsh tweeted.
"'PATHAAN': Rs 219.60 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 2 DAYS... #Pathaan #India + #Overseas *Gross* BOC... Day 1: Rs 106 cr Day 2: Rs 113.60 cr Worldwide *GROSS* Total: Rs 219.60 cr," he added.
Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana are also a part of the action-spy film. What made the film more special is Salman Khan's extended cameo.
