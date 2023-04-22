 Shah Rukh Khan greets fans from Mannat's balcony on Eid, son AbRam joins him: 'Let's spread love' : The Tribune India

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans from Mannat's balcony on Eid, son AbRam joins him: 'Let's spread love'

Shah Rukh Khan lives up to the tradition of marking Eid with his fans

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans from Mannat's balcony on Eid, son AbRam joins him: 'Let's spread love'

Shah Rukh Khan extends Eid greetings. Instagram



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 22

Living up to the tradition, Shah Rukh Khan makes sure to greet his fans who, like every year, reach outside his residence, Mannat, to wish Eid to their favourite star. Shah Rukh Khan waved and blew kisses to his fans from his balcony, giving them their perfect 'Eidi' on this special festival of Eid.

Dressed in white T-shirt and blue jeans, Shah Rukh Khan waved at his fans. The actor wore black sunglasses to block the sun and needless to say he looked as stylish as always.

The 'Pathaan' actor shared picture on his Instagram to wish his Instafam and followers. He wrote, "So lovely to see you all on this festive day!! Now let's spread the love... and may God's blessings be upon all of us... Eid Mubarak!!"

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

King Khan was also joined by his son AbRam, who was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama. The father-son duo looked adorable when Shah Rukh planted a kiss on AbRam's forehead.

Shah Rukh's fans were so delighted and excited to see their favourite superstar, they cheered for him, shouted his name, unwavered by the scorching heat. Their enthusiasm led Shah Rukh Khan clib the higher platform of his balcony while he first stood on a lower plank.

Videos of the actor greeting his fans has gone viral on social media and they are replete with comments of love and appreciation from SRK fans.

Here's another video:

Check this out:

The Pathaan actor made the day of his fans.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen with a bang after almost four years. His Pathaan was a blockbuster hit. Next, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

#eid #shah rukh khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

CBI to question ex-JK governor Satya Pal Malik over insurance 'scam' case

2
Nation

‘Be humane’: FM Sitharaman to SBI after video of old barefoot woman going to collect pension surfaces

3
J & K

Poonch attack: 12 detained; drones, sniffer dogs, MI chopper used in massive manhunt for terrorists

4
Punjab

ED arrests Punjab's ex-naib tehsildar Varinder Dhoot on money-laundering charges

5
Punjab

Jalalabad AAP MLA's father held for 'extortion'

6
Nation The Tribune Exclusive

Creation of theatre commands delayed

7
Punjab

Buyer of shared property can’t claim exclusive right over a portion: Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Himachal

Unseasonal snowfall leaves Shimla, Kinnaur apple orchardists worried

9
Haryana

Gurugram, Faridabad emerge hotspots with over 60% cases

10
Comment Nous Indica

BJP’s strategic shift

Don't Miss

View All
2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings
Himachal

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

Top News

Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, says ‘ready to pay any price for speaking the truth’

Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, says ‘ready to pay any price for speaking the truth’

Congress leader had to vacate government accommodation after...

PSLV C55 carrying two Singapore satellites blasts off from Sriharikota

PSLV-C55 successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit

At the end of a 22.5-hour countdown, the 44.4-metre-tall roc...

US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official

US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US compani...

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

Is unveiled by NN Vohra, president of The Tribune Trust, at ...

BJP trying to change constitution of our country: Mamata Banerjee

Some are pursuing politics of hate to try to divide the country: Mamata Banerjee

Was speaking at a congregation for Eid namaz


Cities

View All

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Hand grenade recovered from Darbar Sahib Tarn Taran car parking; probe on

Vijay Sampla visits injured BJP leader

Amritsar MC to hire private firm for towing illegally parked vehicles in city

Dal Khalsa to recall sacrifices for Sikh cause on April 29

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Now, dial ‘112’ to hire private ambulance in Chandigarh

Worker dies cleaning sewer line at Lalru

Neelam tabletop not disabled friendly: NGO

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Amid rise in Covid cases, minister says new wave will be over soon

Supreme Court notice to L-G office over Delhi Government’s plea

Busy in harvest, farmers keep cards close to chest

Busy in harvest, farmers keep cards close to chest

Jalandhar Byelection: Followers in mind, leaders make a beeline for deras

Keep strict vigil on activities, say poll observers to officials

Government won’t let farmers bear value cut loss, says minister

Sand mining starts at four sites in Hoshiarpur

Man arrested in Ludhiana for stalking women, posting morphed pictures online

Man arrested in Ludhiana for stalking women, posting morphed pictures online

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Covid: 43 +ve, 4 on ventilator support in Ludhiana

14-month-old requires Rs 17.5 crore to get new lease of life

Trust members demand direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s house

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Cops solve cybercrime cases involving Rs 50-lakh fraud in Patiala

NGO distributes aid to 294 persons with disabilities

Ensure speedy lifting of procured wheat in Patiala district: DC

Covid: 44 fresh cases surface in Patiala district