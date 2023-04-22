Shah Rukh Khan greets fans from Mannat's balcony on Eid, son AbRam joins him: 'Let's spread love'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 22

Living up to the tradition, Shah Rukh Khan makes sure to greet his fans who, like every year, reach outside his residence, Mannat, to wish Eid to their favourite star. Shah Rukh Khan waved and blew kisses to his fans from his balcony, giving them their perfect 'Eidi' on this special festival of Eid.

Dressed in white T-shirt and blue jeans, Shah Rukh Khan waved at his fans. The actor wore black sunglasses to block the sun and needless to say he looked as stylish as always.

The 'Pathaan' actor shared picture on his Instagram to wish his Instafam and followers. He wrote, "So lovely to see you all on this festive day!! Now let's spread the love... and may God's blessings be upon all of us... Eid Mubarak!!"

Here's the post:



King Khan was also joined by his son AbRam, who was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama. The father-son duo looked adorable when Shah Rukh planted a kiss on AbRam's forehead.

Shah Rukh's fans were so delighted and excited to see their favourite superstar, they cheered for him, shouted his name, unwavered by the scorching heat. Their enthusiasm led Shah Rukh Khan clib the higher platform of his balcony while he first stood on a lower plank.



Videos of the actor greeting his fans has gone viral on social media and they are replete with comments of love and appreciation from SRK fans.

Here's another video:



Check this out:

The Pathaan actor made the day of his fans.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen with a bang after almost four years. His Pathaan was a blockbuster hit. Next, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

