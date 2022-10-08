Shah Rukh Khan had a blast: Vijay fed him delicious food, Nayanthara saw movie with him, and Anirudh parties with him

Chennai, October 8
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been shooting for director Atlee's upcoming film 'Jawan' for over a month here, has disclosed that he has had a blast during this time.
Taking to his Twitter, the King of Bollywood said: "What a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets... saw movie with Nayanthara."
Further sharing his experience, he noted in his tweet: "Partied with Anirudh, deep discussions with Vijay Sethupathy and Thalapathy Vijay fed me delicious food.Thanks Atlee and Priya for your hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!"
Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food.Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 7, 2022
Shah Rukh is believed to have partied with Anirudh, who is scoring the music for the film, on the occasion of director Atlee's birthday, which was on September 21.
Shah Rukh's tweet comes soon after the completion of the unit's Chennai schedule. Actor Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in this film, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander.
The film, which is being produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment, has Nayanthara playing the female lead.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF creates new branch for weapon system operators
This is the first time since Independence that a new operati...
90th anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force take place in Chandigarh; President Droupadi Murmu attends the event
Aerial show held at Sukhna Lake in the presence of thousands...
Both Congress president poll candidates people of stature, neither of them can be remote-controlled: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader says Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor a...
Man arrested, hunt on for 2 Indian students in Strawberry Hill incident in Canada; one identified, people's help sought to identify the other
On September 11, a Surrey RCMP officer was surrounded by a g...
11 die, 38 injured as bus catches fire after hitting truck in Nashik
The accident takes place on Nashik-Aurangabad highway as the...