 Shah Rukh Khan hosts ‘AskSRK’ session on Twitter, takes questions on ‘Pathaan’ but no comment on ‘Besharam Rang’ row : The Tribune India

Shah Rukh Khan hosts ‘AskSRK’ session on Twitter, takes questions on ‘Pathaan’ but no comment on ‘Besharam Rang’ row

The actor also revealed that the film’s official trailer and second song will be released ‘soon’

Shah Rukh Khan hosts ‘AskSRK’ session on Twitter, takes questions on ‘Pathaan’ but no comment on ‘Besharam Rang’ row

Still from Pathaan teaser.



PTI

Mumbai, December 18

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday said he is in the business of entertainment and not predictions as he fielded queries about the success of his controversy-plagued movie “Pathaan”, amid calls for its boycott from right-wing groups.

The 57-year-old actor hosted an impromptu Twitter session, where he answered questions related to “Pathaan”, but didn’t address the row over the film’s first song “Besharam Rang”, against which protests have been staged in various parts of the country.

Right-wing organisations as well as the BJP have called for the boycott of the movie, objecting to the “saffron” and “green” outfits being used in the song that features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone.

Asked by a Twitter user about his prediction on the people’s response to the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner on its opening day, Shah Rukh said, “I am not in the business of predictions…I am in the business of entertaining you and to make u smile…”      

The actor also revealed that the film's official trailer and second song will be released “soon”.

 “I think it should be out soon, will find out from #Pathaan team,” Shah Rukh said, revealing that the second track is sung by Arijit Singh.

The movie is “patriotic”, he said in response to another user as the actor tweeted, “#Pathaan is also very patriotic...but in an action way.” Shah Rukh also said the team is working very hard to get its visual effect sequences right. “Trying our best…trying our best. #Pathaan”.

When a user asked him to say a dialogue from the film, which marks Shah Rukh's return to movies after a gap of five years, the actor said, “Film mein sun lena….better lagega #Pathaan”.

Shah Rukh also shared tips to get a “fit body”. The actor sports a lean look in “Pathaan”, which will release in theatres on January 25 next year.

 “Eat properly…exercise regularly….and don't overdo it, take your time to work out slowly,” he said.

“Just start and continue for seven days and you will get hooked….do it for yourself and you will keep going,” the actor said in another reply.

Asked about his experience collaborating with John Abraham for the actioner, Shah Rukh called the actor “too sweet and kind”.

 “During action scenes, he was really taking care that I don't get hurt….known him for a long time and was lovely working with him,” he added.

Besides talking about “Pathaan”, the actor said he is excited to watch James Cameron's “Avatar: The Way of Water”, which dropped in theatres on Friday. “Right now we are all excited for 'Avatar'… #Pathaan in January,” he said.

Asked about the team he is rooting for in the football world cup final between France and Argentina, the actor said, “Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also.” One fan asked Shah Rukh about his plans to come out with his autobiography. “When I complete my life... many years to go,” he replied.

The superstar also gave a shout out to “KGF: Chapter Two” star Yash and Ram Charan, whose film “RRR” is gearing up for a run in the Hollywood award season.

 “Yash is wow,” said Shah Rukh. On Ram Charan, he said, “He is an old friend and very loving to my kids.” Shah Rukh's Twitter session comes two days after the actor made an appearance at the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival.

At the festival, Shah Rukh said that positive people like him, will stay alive. He also decried how social media is often driven by certain narrowness of views, “making it divisive and destructive”.  

#Mumbai #shah rukh khan #social media #twitter

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

3 Punjabi youths held for 'senselessly' killing elderly couple in Canada

2
Bathinda

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

3
Punjab

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

4
Punjab

Over 1,700 buses of Punjab Roadways go off road, passengers at receiving end

5
Himachal

Notice to Adani group for shutting down cement plants in Himachal 'unilaterally'

6
World

Canada police make biggest-ever haul of 2,500 kg of opium in Vancouver

7
Punjab

Panchayat officials duping NRIs, alleges Punjabi diaspora

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'

9
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

10
Chandigarh

PGI puts 96-hour cap on patients’ stay at Emergency area

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

GST Council agrees to decriminalise certain offences, doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore

GST Council doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore; defines SUVs for 22 pc cess

The Council could decide on only eight out of the 15 agenda ...

Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order

Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order

In its earlier order, it had asked the Gujarat govt to consi...

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar’s detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter ‘top secret’

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'

Bhagwant Mann was at the receiving end when his government c...

BJP calls Rahul ‘Jaichand’, says Kharge should expel him from Congress

BJP says Rahul speaking language of China & Pakistan; seeks his expulsion from Congress

‘While every Indian is happy when the country's soldiers dem...

Sidhu Moosewala’s last ride ‘Thar’ reaches home after seven months of his murder

Sidhu Moosewala’s last ride ‘Thar’ reaches home seven months after his murder

Moosewala was driving this Thar while he was shot dead by a ...


Cities

View All

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains visit Tarn Taran schools

Implement minimum wages law, demand ASHA workers

Tarn Taran strike: ISI, Landa Harike gang plotted RPG attack; 7 arrested

Nanakshahi calendar: Controversy again over Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary date

Kidnapped Muktsar teen ‘killed’; abductors had asked for Rs 30 lakh

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

Investment scam: Farmers protest in Bathinda, seek action against accused

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

MC, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in UT

Municipal Corporation, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in Chandigarh

Two alumnae of Punjab govt’s Armed Forces Preparatory Institute commissioned as Flying Officers

File affidavit on EWS admissions, High Court tells Chandigarh Adviser

PGI puts 96-hour cap on patients’ stay at Emergency area

Scheme for transgenders' shelter to be implemented shortly, Chandigarh tells High Court

‘My daughter in unable to speak or eat’, says MCD school student’s father

‘My daughter in unable to speak or eat’, says father of Delhi girl assaulted by teacher

Infant from Bangladesh with cyst larger than size of his head undergoes successful surgery at AIIMS Delhi

G20 Summit: DUSIB, Delhi Police officials meet to plan relocation of beggars

Delhi court posts hearing on accused Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea to December 22

Man throws 2-year-old son from first-floor terrace after fight with wife

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Demolition of houses at Jalandhar's Latifpura: Issue reaches Parliament

Three more held in Nakodar murder case

Farmers’ dharna enters Day 21

SGPC panel seeks Akal Takht's intervention in Jalandhar incident

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

After 4 months, Ashu's PA surrenders before VB

Auto driver booked for violating 6-yr-old

Woman raped in moving car

Man gets 5-yr RI in snatching case

SAI Patiala’s 300-bedded hostel inaugurated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

SAI Patiala’s 300-bed hostel inaugurated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Manpreet Badal meets Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala jail

Over 1,700 buses of Punjab Roadways go off road, passengers at receiving end

Patiala Aviation Club on DGCA's radar over safety norms' violation

Man killed in roof collapse