 Shah Rukh Khan is impressed with Rani Mukerji's performance, 'my Rani shines as only a queen can' : The Tribune India

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in a throwback picture. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, March 17

Superstar Shah Ruk Khan is all praise for his close friend Rani Mukerji's performance in her latest release 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'.

In the film, Rani essays the role of a mother battling the state for her kids. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya among others. The film hit the theatres on Friday.

Sagarika Chatterjee is a woman who stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18.

SRK watched the film and also gave a shout-out to Rani.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch."

SRK and Rani have been friends for a long time now. The duo have worked together in several films such as 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Chalte Chalte', 'Paheli', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' and 'Veer Zaara' among others.

It was only December 2022 when Rani and SRK recently sent out friendship goals at Kolkata International Film Festival 2022. The duo shared a special moment on the stage. Several images surfaced online in which Rani is seen planting a kiss on SRK's hand.

SRK also thanked Rani for helping him write a speech in Bengali.

"I convinced Rani to help me write this speech in Bengali, so if you like this speech then appreciate me, but if you don't like it then it's Rani'S fault," SRK had said.

#rani mukerji #shah rukh khan

Police drive against anti-social elements