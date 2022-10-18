Shah Rukh Khan is a proud dad as son AbRam wins gold medal at taekwondo tournament; cute moment between two wins hearts online

Mumbai, October 18
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan recently attended a sporting event here where his youngest son AbRam won the Taekwondo championship.
SRK was seen hugging and kissing AbRam as he honoured the young one by joining him at the dais.
In the pictures shared by SRK's fan club on social media, SRK can be seen putting a gold medal around AbRam's neck and showering love on him. Another picture shows AbRam giving a peck on SRK's cheeks.
SRK's wife Gauri, their elder son Aryan and daughter Suhana also joined the father-son.
The tournament was a star-studded affair as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor were also in attendance to show support to their kids. IANS
