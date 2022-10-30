Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ turns 25

ANI
New Delhi, October 30
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit's musical romantic drama film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' turned 25 on Sunday.
Taking to Instagram, production house Yash Raj Films shared a reel video which they captioned, "25 years ago... Rahul asked 'Mohabbat kya hai?' and 'Dil To Pagal Hai' redefined love and friendship for all of us! Celebrating a movie that is close to all of our hearts combined #25YearsOfDTPH."
The video shows glimpses from the film with the title track playing in the background.
Helmed by Yash Chopra, the film also starred Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in prominent roles and was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office.
Soon after the video was dropped, fans swamped the comment section and shared heart and fire emoticons.
"All the songs were just masterpiece," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, "My favorite movie."
'Dil To Pagal Hai' received three National Awards for providing best wholesome entertainment, Best Supporting Actor (Karisma Kapoor) and Best Choreography (Shiamak Davar).
