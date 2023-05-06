Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's 'Jawan' gets new release date

Mumbai, May 6
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan will have to wait till September 7 for the superstar's second release of the year "Jawan".
Shah Rukh Khan updated his fans on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Shah Rukh and producer of the action-entertainer Gauri Khan shared the new release date of the film on Instagram on Saturday. "Jawan" was earlier scheduled to premiere on June 2.
The film marks Shah Rukh's maiden project with filmmaker Atlee, known for directing blockbuster Tamil movies “Raja Rani”, “Their”, “Mersal” and “Bigil”.
“Jawan”, a pan India release, promises to be a spectacular event film with high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.
Check out the teaser:
View this post on Instagram
It is produced by Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie also features South star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.
The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Shah Rukh was last seen in action blockbuster "Pathaan", which crossed Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. He will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki", scheduled to arrive in December.
