Shah Rukh Khan reacts to ‘Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh’ trend in 'Pathaan' style; netizens can’t keep their eyes off it

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 27

"Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh" began trending on Twitter after Disney plus Hotstar released a new video starring Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. When the tagline ‘Thoda Rukh Shah Rukh’ becoming a trend, Shah Rukh decided to react to react to it. The superstar shared a shirtless photo flaunting his abs and captioned it "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga.”

The photo accumulated over two lakh likes in just a few minutes of its share.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Some days back, Shah Rukh Khan launched the SRK+ app and wrote, "Kuch kuch hone wala hain, OTT ki duniya mein."

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

Salman Khan shared the tweet and wrote, "Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+"

Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022

Even Anurag Kashyap reacted to it. In a tweet, he mentioned that he is collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan. He wrote, “Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+.”

Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ 🤝 https://t.co/1OR7dZczkB — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 15, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan too will make a cameo in this Siddharth Anand directorial.

#pathaan #shah rukh khan