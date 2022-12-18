Shah Rukh Khan reveals why everyone must watch Pathaan

ANI

Mumbai, December 18

Shah Rukh Khan revealed a reason to watch 'Pathaan' during an interaction with his fans on social media.

On Saturday, SRK conducted the #AskSRK session, during which a fan asked him about related to his upcoming thriller drama 'Pathaan'.

One of the users, wrote, "Why should one go to watch Pathan movie?" to which SRK replied, "I guess maza aayega is liye...#Pathan."

I guess maza aayega is liye…#Pathan https://t.co/u06GrsJGsw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

During the 15 minutes, #AskSRK session the 'Don' actor answered several questions about his career, his family and the FIFA world cup.

The superstar has given the audience memorable films like 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', and many more.

SRK is making a comeback in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film.The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Makers of 'Pathaan' unveiled the first song 'Besharam Rang' on Monday which got massive responses from the audience.

While several liked the peppy track, there're also who found 'Besharam Rang' objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will be also seen in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' and director Rajkumar Hirani's next film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.

#pathaan #shah rukh khan