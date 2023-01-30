Shah Rukh Khan says 'mehmaan nawaazi pathaan ke ghar par', thanks fans for making his Sunday

Mumbai, January 30

To celebrate the roaring success of 'Pathaan' and also to catch a glimpse of their beloved star, thousands of people, whom Shah Rukh Khan called his "mehmaan", gathered around his Mumbai residence, Mannat.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram, where he shared a video of fans standing and cheering for the star outside 'Mannat'. The actor can be seen standing on his balcony as he waved and blew kisses. SRK was also seen joining his hands to a 'namaste' to thank them for their love.

He captioned the clip: "Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par. Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved."

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

'Pathaan' is emerging as an unstoppable force at the global box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Raaj Anand, earned a whopping Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in just four days since its release on January 25.

The film collected another Rs 100 crore day on its fourth day, as it registered Rs 53.25 crore net in India (in Hindi and all dubbed versions). The overseas gross recorded up till the fourth day adds up to Rs 164 crore, according to trade analysts.

'Pathaan' crossed the Rs 200 crore net mark in India in just four days, with a Rs 265 crore gross collection up on the board. Four days is the shortest time for a Hindi film to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

'Pathaan' has also become the only Hindi film to register three Rs 50 crore days. Now, as a result, all films in YRF's Spy Universe - 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', and 'Pathaan' - are blockbusters.

IANS

#deepika padukone #john abraham #pathaan #shah rukh khan