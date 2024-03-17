Shah Rukh Khan slays airport fashion in all-black outfit

Mumbai, March 17
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to impress fans with his ultimate swag and fashion.
In the early hours of Sunday, the actor was snapped at the Mumbai airport in his old famed ponytail look.
In the pictures and videos, SRK is seen coming out of his luxurious car and heading to the airport entry gate.
SRK looked dapper as he donned a black overcoat that he paired with a black t-shirt and jeans. He accessorised his look with black shades and white sports shoes.
Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has lent his voice to the narration of the announcement video of Rapper Badshah’s studio album ‘Ek Tha Raja’.
The video reveals a formidable line-up of collaborations across 16 songs. It also celebrates Badshah’s 12 years in the music industry and how he has pushed artistic boundaries over the years.
SRK was recently seen in the movie ‘Dunki’.
He has still not announced his next project.
