 Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli, Salman Rushdie among world’s 100 most influential people: Time : The Tribune India

Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli, Salman Rushdie among world’s 100 most influential people: Time

The list also includes US President Joe Biden, King Charles, billionaire CEO Elon Musk, star icon Bella Hadid, and iconic singer and artist Beyonce

Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli, Salman Rushdie among world’s 100 most influential people: Time

(L to R) Actor Shah Rukh Khan, film director SS Rajamouli, and author Salman Rushdie. File photos



PTI

New York, April 13

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, film director SS Rajamouli, author Salman Rushdie and television host and judge Padma Lakshmi are among the world’s 100 most influential people of 2023, Time magazine said on Thursday.

The list also includes US President Joe Biden, King Charles, Syrian-born swimmers and activists Sara Mardini and Yusra Mardini, star icon Bella Hadid, billionaire CEO Elon Musk and iconic singer and artist Beyonce.

Khan's profile, written by fellow actor Deepika Padukone, said, “For someone who has known him intimately and cares for him deeply, 150 words will never do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan.” Khan will be "known forever as one of the greatest actors of all time," Padukone said, adding, "But what truly sets him apart is his mind, his chivalry, his generosity. The list goes on...”. Khan had won the 2023 TIME100 reader poll, in which readers voted for the individuals they felt most deserved a spot on Time’s annual list of the most influential people, earning 4 per cent of the vote of the more than 1.2 million votes cast.

For Rajamouli, actor Alia Bhatt wrote that the RRR director “knows the audience he's serving. He knows what beats to hit, what turns to take." "I call him the master storyteller because he genuinely loves the flair and abandon of stories. And he brings us together," Bhatt said.

She added that India is a massive country with diverse demographics, tastes, and culture, but Rajamouli gets that and "unites us through his movies.” Bhatt recalled asking the RRR director for acting advice, to which he had replied, "Whatever choice you make, just do that with love. Because even if the film doesn't work, the audience will see love in your eyes for what you're doing.” Music legend and lead singer of the band U2, Bono, writing Rushdie's profile, said, “Terrorism wants to own and inhabit you, to hijack your day and haunt your night. Salman Rushdie has refused to be terrorised." "Outside of his (Rushdie's) writing, this is the lesson of his life,” Bono added.

Bono said that he was not surprised that the “great novelist” described last year's attack on him at the Chautauqua Institution in New York with frame-by-frame specificity.

Rushdie “didn't miss a detail as he recounted the crisis he had prepared for since 1989," Bono said, adding that what surprised him was that Rushdie made him laugh.

“Really?” Rushie had recalled thinking, according to Bono. “After 30 years? Amongst these most kindly, casually dressed readers in Chautauqua, New York?” The U2 lead singer added that rock 'n' roll has always been about liberation to him.

Rushdie's “continued creativity has become a different expression of that same liberation, defiance and a determination not to be silenced. Of course, there was anguish as he told me the story of the attack, but what was clear was that he would not bow," Bono said.

"Freedom often loses but is never defeated,” he added.

Comedian, actor, and Emmy-nominated writer Ali Wong, in her profile for Lakshmi, said that the television host's genuine love of food and her smartness makes it electric to watch her as the host of 'Top Chef' and 'Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi'.

“It also helps that she's drop-dead gorgeous,” Wong said.

Describing Lakshmi as an “incredible writer”, Wong said this personality trait shines through when she speaks.

“She's articulate and has a strong point of view. When I was a guest judge on Top Chef, I was shocked by how honest and unafraid she was of being disliked, she's brave in that way," Wong said.

"I'm always in awe of Padma because, yes, she really is that beautiful, talented, and charismatic. She's iconic,” she added.  

 

#Elon Musk #Joe Biden #King Charles #Salman Rushdie #Shah Rukh Khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana traffic policeman dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km; video goes viral

2
Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

3
Nation

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in excise policy case on Sunday

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi quizzed for 7 hours by Vigilance Bureau in DA case; says the probe is ‘totally political’

5
Delhi

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

6
Haryana

Mercury soars to 40°C; alert in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

7
J & K

40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in J-K's Udhampur

8
Nation

Delhi Police nab ‘super thief’ who inspired Bollywood movie

9
Punjab

All sections living in peace and brotherhood, says Akal Takht Jathedar in his Baisakhi day address

10
Business

Reliance Jio becomes first operator to cover entire Delhi–Amritsar National Highway with 5G services

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country’s High Court

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...

Japanese PM unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during speech

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI to interrogate Kejriwal in Delhi excise 'scam' on Sunday

Supreme Court recommends three judicial officers as Judges of Delhi High Court

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali