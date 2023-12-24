Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’ crosses Rs 150 crore-mark worldwide

Mumbai, December 24
Comedy drama “Dunki”, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, has grossed Rs 157.22 crore at the global box office.
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film opened to tepid reviews upon its worldwide release on Thursday. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.
Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind “Dunki”, shared the box office update on its official X page on Sunday.
“The love for Dunki grows more and more each day and we're so grateful!” the banner captioned the post, which also stated that the film had earned Rs 157.22 crore in gross worldwide box office collections.
The film is presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.
The story of “Dunki”, a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique ‘donkey flight’, is written by Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hours after Sports Ministry suspends Wrestling Federation of India, chief Sanjay Singh says will explore legal options if suspension not lifted
Newly elected body appears to be in ‘complete control of for...
After suspending Wrestling Federation of India, Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage affairs
Ministry had suspended WFI after newly-elected body made a ‘...
Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla
Mohammad Shafi was shot inside mosque while giving call for ...
Indian crew safe as Houthi drone strikes commercial oil tanker MV Sai Baba in Red Sea
US Central Command describes the vessel as an Indian-flagged...
Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway
Police struggle to regulate traffic