Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ crosses Rs 900 crore-mark at worldwide box office

Mumbai, September 20
“Jawan”, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, has amassed Rs 907.54 crore at the global box office in 13 days of its release.
Production house Red Chillies Entertainment on Wednesday shared the latest gross worldwide box office collection of the Atlee directorial on its official X page.
“And this is how the King ruled the box office!” the banner captioned the post.
And this is how the King ruled the box office!🔥— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 20, 2023
“Jawan” hit the screens on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Billed as an high-octane action thriller that outlines “the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”, the film stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad.
It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.
Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast of the movie.
A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, “Jawan” is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.
