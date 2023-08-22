Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ has 6 different action directors from across world

IANS

Mumbai, August 22

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Jawan’ has six different action directors from across the world including names such as Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben and Craig Macrae among many others for spectacular adrenaline rushing sequences in the film.

A source close to the project, said, “Jawan’s action has been choreographed by six of the biggest action directors, Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu. They have choreographed the action for some of the best films globally.”

“Jawan incorporates a wide range of action formats, encompassing hand-to-hand combat, exhilarating bike sequences, heart-pounding truck and car chases, and more. These meticulously designed action sequences are integral to the film’s narrative, adding depth and realism to the cinematic experience,” the source added.

The source concluded by saying that with the combined talents of these “six exceptional action directors, Jawan is poised to be an out an out action entertainer.”

Spiro Razatos is known for his work on Hollywood cinema such as ‘The Fast and the Furious’, ‘Captain America’, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ and more, brings his mastery of high-octane action to the film.

Yannick Ben, recognised as a seasoned Parkour tutor, has choreographed action for films across Hollywood, as well as Telugu and Hindi movies. He is known for ‘Transporter 3’, ‘Dunkirk’, and ‘Inception’, along with popular Telugu and Hindi movies such as ‘Raees’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

Craig Macrae known for ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, lends his expertise to ‘Jawan’.

Kecha Khamphakdee is an English stunt director who has done prominent work in Kannada, Malayalam Hindi, Tamil, English, and Telugu film Industry. He is known for his action in blockbusters like, ‘Thuppakki’, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ and ‘Baaghi 2’.

Sunil Rodrigues specialises in the creation, technical design, direction and production of action sequences. He is known for directing some marvelous action sequences in superhits like, ‘Shershaah’, ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Pathaan’.

Anal Arasu is an Indian fight master and action choreographer, who works in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi film industries. He is popularly known for directing action in ‘Sultan’, ‘Kaththi’ and ‘Kick’.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

The film will be released worldwide in theaters on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

#Bollywood #Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan