Shah Rukh Khan steals the show with his 'Pathaan' moves, 'Ambani ke ghar party rakhoge to...'

Mumbai, April 2
Shah Rukh Khan was in his element in a rare public performance on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening on Saturday night.
Dressed in a long black sherwani paired with a black Pathani salwar, King Khan of course had to give the quote of the day -- "Ambani ke ghar party rakhoge to Pathaan to aayega hi (If the Ambani have a party at their home, Pathaan has to come)." The reference obviously was to the low profile he has been maintaining since the release of his all-time hit film, 'Pathaan'.
Watch Shah Rukh Khan bring down the house with his dance:
View this post on Instagram
Here's a glimpse of SRK attempting Naatu Naatu:
View this post on Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh perform on 'Brown Munde':
View this post on Instagram
SRK then attempted a few 'Naatu Naatu' steps, much to the delight of the star-studded guest list, before being joined by Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh as he jived to the AP Dhillon hit number, 'Brown Munde', and followed it up by showing his footwork as he performed the blockbuster number 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.
IANS
