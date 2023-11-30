Shah Rukh Khan surpasses Rajinikanth with ‘Jawan', ‘Pathaan' on IMDb's 2023 list

IANS

Mumbai, November 30

With 2023 coming to an end in sometime, people have started looking at the year in a nutshell. On Thursday, the list of most popular movies (theatrical and streaming) and most popular webseries was unveiled by IMDb.

The list of top 10 Indian movies released theatrically was dominated by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan as two of his releases after a hiatus of four years found top spots in the list.

Here's the list:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

While ‘Jawan' clinched the 1st spot, ‘Pathaan' comfortably landed the second spot followed by his longtime friend and frequent collaborator Karan Johar's first directorial in 7 years, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Atlee, the director of Jawan, said: “‘Jawan' is a captivating, emotional, action-entertainer that intricately portrays the profound emotional odyssey of a man who is determined to rectify societal injustices. This film holds a significant place in our hearts. Its reception and love from the audience worldwide is overwhelming.”

“Throughout my formative years, my knowledge and appreciation of world cinema has been greatly enriched by IMDb. Being honoured by IMDb is truly a dream come true for me. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan sir, my wife, my team, and the esteemed audience for their invaluable contributions in making this achievement possible. My heartfelt appreciation goes out to each and every one of you,” he added.

Atlee shared his joy on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee Kumar (@atlee47)

Reacting to the news, KJo expressed: “The team and I are overwhelmed with the love and warmth we have received for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. To be on the top 10 list of IMDb is a massive validation of the film's reception. I am grateful and even more energised as a filmmaker.”

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer ‘Leo' grabbed the fourth spot on the list of most popular theatrical movies.

With regards to the most popular streaming films, anthology ‘Lust Stories 2', topped the list followed by the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer ‘Jaane Jaan' and the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Mission Majnu'.

The streaming series ‘Farzi' became the most popular Indian streaming series of 2023 in the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023. ‘Guns & Gulaabs' landed on 2nd spot followed by ‘The Night Manager'.

"How absolutely thrilling to see both the series we released this year being loved so much," said Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs (ranked the No. 1 and No. 2 web series of 2023) directors Raj & DK. "Both are such distinctly different worlds that we created for Prime Video and for Netflix. It's quite something to have a win for both popular streaming services. Thank you, IMDb, for being consistently there for all the film lovers."

#Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan