Shah Rukh Khan teaches Ed Sheeran his signature pose; ends it with a warm ‘kiss and hug’; check video as it is breaking Internet

Mumbai, March 14
With arms wide open and a dimpled smile flashing brightly, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been leaving the audience in awe with his iconic signature pose for over three decades now. From fans to members of showbiz, people never leave a chance to imitate his romantic pose, especially when they get to see him.
Surprisingly, the recent one to witness SRK's magic is none other than the British singer Ed Sheeran. On Wednesday, Ed, who is in India for his gig, met SRK and choreographer Farah Khan.
Taking to Instagram, Ed dropped visuals from his meeting with the King Khan. In a clip, SRK can be seen teaching Ed his signature pose.
In the end, SRK gave Ed a warm hug and kiss.
View this post on Instagram
"This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together....," Ed captioned the post.
Farah Khan also shared a video and picture with Ed. In one of the visuals, we can see Farah, SRK, and Ed sharing smiles.
Ed's meeting with SRK has left fans elated. Many chimed in the comment section of Farah and Ed's Instagram posts to express their excitement.
"fantastic reel...they both dancing gracefully," a social media user commented.
"Love it...SRK spreading his magic," another one wrote.
"This collaboration is just 'perfect'," an Instagram user commented.
Ed also recently attended a party where he bumped into singer Armaan Malik. Armaan shared a video on Instagram that showed him teaching Ed some dance moves. In the video, he can be seen teaching Ed the steps to Butta Bomma from the 2020 film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.
On Tuesday, Ed met actor Ayushmann Khurrana as well.
Interestingly, Ayushmann made Ed Sheeran taste his mother's homemade pinni.
