Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans on ‘Jawan’ success, credits technicians as ‘real heroes and heroines’ of film

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the film hit the screens worldwide on September 7

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone during a press conference after the success of their movie ‘Jawan’, in Mumbai, Friday, September 15, 2023. PTI Photo



PTI

Mumbai, September 15

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday thanked fans for making “Jawan” a blockbuster and dedicated its success to the technical team, calling them the “real heroes and heroines” of the movie.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

At a press conference to celebrate the movie’s success, Shah Rukh said it took four years to complete “Jawan” due to Covid. The film has made almost Rs 700 crore at the box office since its release on September 7.

“Very seldom do we get this opportunity that we get to live so many years with a film. 'Jawan' has been with us for four years because of Covid and time constraints.

There were so many people involved in this film, especially people from down south who came and shifted to Mumbai for the last four years, working day and night for this film.

“A lot of people didn't return to their homes. There are many who had their kids here, like director Atlee. The real heroes and heroines of this film are the technicians who worked hard for the last four years,” Shah Rukh said.

The superstar was joined by the film’s director Atlee as well as co-stars Sethupathi and Padukone. Actor Nayanthara was absent due to her mother’s birthday and SRK led the crowd to sing happy birthday for them.

The film’s editor Ruben said despite being the producer and the star of the film, SRK was generous and asked him to cut his scenes to incorporate more scenes of Sethupathi’s Kaali.

“He wanted more scenes of the villain. I keep away from being friends with actors because they ask us to save their scenes, but this experience was different. I learned how to be more patient,” he said.

The film’s writer Sumit Arora said he felt that they had good dialogues when he wrote ‘jab main villain banta hoon na toh koi hero mere saamne tik nahi pata’.

“It was a challenge for me to write in a new way for SRK, for Vijay Sethupathi, for the girls. I have learnt writing while being on the set with the director. ‘Jawan’ has been an enriching experience,” Arora said.

Actors Sanya Malhotra, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Leher Khan, Sunil Grover and composer Anirudh Ravichander, director of photography Vishnu Kumar, production designer T Muthuraj were also present at the event.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, “Jawan” is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

