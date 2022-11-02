Shah Rukh Khan turns 57; greets fans outside 'Mannat' at midnight

PTI

Mumbai, November 2

Kicking off his 57th birthday celebrations, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greeted scores of admirers stationed outside his Bandra home on Tuesday night.

After a no-show last year, the actor revived his annual ritual of meeting fans from the balcony of his sea-facing bungalow 'Mannat' in Mumbai.

Dressed in a black T-shirt and denims, Shah Rukh waved, blew kisses and spread his arms in his signature pose to the hundreds of people waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. He was accompanied by his youngest child AbRam.

The road leading up to the star's house was chock-a-block with fans, who sang birthday songs for their idol, flashing torchlight from their smartphones.

Sudhir Kothari, an ardent Shah Rukh fan, was among one of the many outside Mannat to see his hero. He flew in from Chennai to the city on Tuesday.

"He came on the balcony around 12.10-12.15 am and was there for about 15 minutes. He was expressing gratitude to all of us. He did his signature pose and also clicked a selfie. We come to relive this moment every year. It is special for us," Sudhir told PTI.

The actor will be spending the day with family, friends and fans.

“He will be spending the day with his family and friends," a Shah Rukh aide had previously told PTI.

The actor celebrated a quiet birthday last year, which came just days after his eldest child Aryan Khan was released on bail on October 30, 2021, in an alleged drug case.

To celebrate his 57th birthday, production banner Yash Raj Films on Wednesday re-released his iconic 1995 romantic-drama ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ across the country.

#Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan