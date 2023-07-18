Shah Rukh Khan unveils 'Nayanthara's 'Jawan' character poster, calls her 'thunder that comes before storm'

Mumbai, July 18
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday released the poster of his "Jawan" co-actor Nayanthara and described her character in the much-anticipated film as the "thunder that comes before the storm".
Star of Tamil movies such as "Kolamavu Kokila", "Ghajini" and "Netrikann", Nayanthara plays a cop in "Jawan", an upcoming pan-India movie directed by Atlee.
Shah Rukh took to his Instagram account to share his co-star's first look from the film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.
"She is the thunder that comes before the storm! #Nayanthara," the actor captioned the poster.
Check it out:
According to the makers, "Jawan" is "a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society".
The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.
A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.
