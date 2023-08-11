Shah Rukh Khan unveils trailer of Dulquer Salmaan’s action-thriller King of Kotha

ANI

Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday unveiled the official trailer of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming action thriller film King of Kotha. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Congratulations on the impressive #KOKTrailer, @dulQuer! Looking forward to the movie. Big hug to you and wishing the entire team a big success!”

Alongside SRK the trailer was also launched by south cinema legends Mohanlal, Suriya and Nagarjuna.

Touted to be a gangster and a high-octane action drama, the film features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead portraying a formidable contender in the high stakes pursuit of supremacy. The film is directed by Abhilash Joshiy.

