Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of 'Jawan' release

PTI

Jammu, August 30

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of the release of his much-anticipated film ‘Jawan’.

According to an official, the 57-year-old actor reached the shrine late Tuesday night to pay his obeisance.

"The superstar reached base camp Katra on Tuesday evening and used the new Tarakote route to reach the shrine around 11.40 pm. He offered prayers and left immediately," the official said.

A brief video showing the actor at the shrine, dressed in a hooded blue jacket and his face fully covered, is circulating on social media.

Officials of the Vaishno Devi shrine board, some policemen and personal staff of the superstar could be seen in the clip.

Humara #Jawan 💥



Visited Mata Vaishno Devi yesterday's night 🤍🫰

Today , he'll attend the Jawan Pre Release Event in Chennai 🫰



> 8 days ahead to Jawan release...#JawanTrailer#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/nYUolZl8rb — Sahil Sultan (@AreToKyaHua) August 30, 2023

This is Shah Rukh's second visit to Vaishno Devi in nine months. The actor previously visited the shrine in December 2022, over a month before the release of his blockbuster hit ‘Pathaan’.

‘Jawan’, a high-octane action thriller, is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee. It is set to arrive in theatres on September 7.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in the film.

