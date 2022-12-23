'Shah Rukh Khan was shy too show to his abs in Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

Mumbai, December 23
Choreographer Bosco Martis, who has choreographed the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', says superstar Shah Rukh Khan was shy to flaunt his abs in the number.
Bosco took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph posing with SRK. In the image, he is seen standing next to the superstar, who is dressed in an unbuttoned shirt paired with black pants.
"This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page. Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one. And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir. It's a treasured moment for me for a life time." "Thank so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture. All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one. Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan. @deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour shining and looking super hot. My best wishes to my team.a 'Pathaan' has one of the biggest on-screen pairings of SRK and Deepika Padukone from the Hindi cinema given their epic blockbusters like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
'Pathaan' presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.
The film, produced under the banner of YRF, will arrive in cinema halls on January 25, 2023.
IANS
