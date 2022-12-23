 'Shah Rukh Khan was shy too show to his abs in Jhoome Jo Pathaan' : The Tribune India

'Shah Rukh Khan was shy too show to his abs in Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

Choreographer Bosco Martis shares 'treasured moment' with Shah Rukh Khna

'Shah Rukh Khan was shy too show to his abs in Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan in a screengrab from Jhoome Jo Pathaan song. Instagram/ YRF



Mumbai, December 23

Choreographer Bosco Martis, who has choreographed the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', says superstar Shah Rukh Khan was shy to flaunt his abs in the number.

Bosco took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph posing with SRK. In the image, he is seen standing next to the superstar, who is dressed in an unbuttoned shirt paired with black pants.

"This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page. Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one. And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir. It's a treasured moment for me for a life time." "Thank so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture. All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one. Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan. @deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour shining and looking super hot. My best wishes to my team.a 'Pathaan' has one of the biggest on-screen pairings of SRK and Deepika Padukone from the Hindi cinema given their epic blockbusters like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bosco Martis (@boscomartis)

'Pathaan' presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.

The film, produced under the banner of YRF, will arrive in cinema halls on January 25, 2023.

IANS

#pathaan #shah rukh khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan gets married for third time; groom is 13 years younger to her

2
Nation

Cervical cancer vaccine to be provided in schools

3
Punjab

Numbers swell at Punjab's Zira, farmers in for long haul against liquor plant

4
Bathinda

Security around Sidhu Moosewala's Mansa house increased following threats to family

5
Nation

World's first intranasal covid vaccine to be available in India as booster dose from today

6
World

At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'

7
Himachal

143 workers of two shut cement plants of Adani group relocated

8
Diaspora

Amid global Covid uptick, NRIs worried over travel restrictions

9
Nation

16 Army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim

10
Nation

Covid threat: Random testing of foreign arrivals

Don't Miss

View All
National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village
Punjab

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

At -5.5°C, Srinagar records coldest night; Dal Lake freezes
J & K

At -5.5°C, Srinagar records coldest night; Dal Lake freezes

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Top News

Union Cabinet clears 'One Rank One Pension' revision for ex-servicemen; check the rank-wise increase

Union Cabinet clears 'One Rank One Pension' revision for ex-servicemen; check the rank-wise increase

Decision will likely benefit over 25 lakh ex-servicemen

16 Army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim

16 Army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim

The truck carrying the soldiers skids off the road in a moun...

Two people dead after Paris shooting; one held

3 dead, 3 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested

The suspect had a prior police record, including an arrest f...

Punjab Kings makes highest ever purchase in IPL history, pays whopping Rs 18.5 crore for Sam Curran

IPL auction: Punjab Kings make highest ever purchase in IPL history, pay whopping Rs 18.5 crore for Sam Curran

Australia all-rounder Cameroon Green was second-highest earn...

Govt approves Bharat Biotech's needle-free intranasal covid vaccine as booster dose for those above 18

World's first intranasal covid vaccine to be available in India as booster dose from today

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had approved the...


Cities

View All

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector

Amritsar airport authorities review arrangements to enforce Covid restrictions

Waste cleaning yet to pick up pace at Bhagtanwala

Drone shot down in Tarn Taran

Security around Sidhu Moosewala’s Mansa house increased following threat to family

Security around Sidhu Moosewala's Mansa house increased following threats to family

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Opposition uproar in MC House

Opposition uproar in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House

13 days on, Chandigarh logs 1 case of Covid-19

Musical, stand-up comedy nights at 3-day Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Fog grounds 6 flights, delays 30 at International airport in Mohali

CAT 2022: Panchkula’s Arpan tops tricity with 99.91 percentile

Kamal Haasan, freedom fighter families likely to join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Delhi on Saturday

Kamal Haasan, freedom fighter families likely to join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Delhi on Saturday

Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends Aftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

'Messi gang' that stole 55 phones busted in Delhi; leader Pinku Messi involved in murder

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police on rape of 5-year-old girl

AAP announces Shelly Oberoi as Delhi mayoral candidate

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Don't let outsiders interfere, MC officials told

MC to test water samples from across city for purity

Over 6,000-kg seized poppy husk destroyed

From Parliament to state, Doabites made their presence felt

Fast-track courts in Punjab soon for prompt disposal of issues of NRIs: Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal

Fast-track courts in Punjab soon for prompt disposal of issues of NRIs: Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

7 booked for illegal mining

Bus rams into divider, none injured

Admn to organise job fair at ITI on Gill Road today

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Punjabi varsity beat defending champions Corps of Signals

Students take part in international conference