Shah Rukh Khan watches India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match in Ahmedabad with Jay Shah, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

ANI
Ahmedabad, November 19
India are playing against five-time champions Australia in the thrilling World Cup 2023 final match in Ahmedabad. Among the celebrities in the stands, superstar Shah Rukh Khan snapped while cheering for Men in Blue.
He looks handsome as ever in a white shirt that he teamed up with a blue jacket and denim jeans. SRK also wore a pair of black shades.
In the stands, Shah Rukh in the viral pictures and videos can be seen enjoying the match with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and legendary singer Asha Bhosle.
He was also seen having a conversation with Asha Bhosle.
King Khan at the ICC Cricket World Cup Finals in Ahmedabad today ❤️🙌 #ShahRukhKhan #ICCCricketWorldCup #CWC23Final #INDvAUS #INDIA #WorldcupFinal #INDvsAUSFinal pic.twitter.com/OGDXIU4Rkt— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 19, 2023
SRK was seen reaching Ahmedabad with his wife Gauri Khan and kids- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.
#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan arrive in Ahmedabad, Gujarat #ICCCricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/eorOQtvgUG— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023
KING SRK in the stands to support team India ❤️🔥🔥— Satish Srkian (@iamsatish555) November 19, 2023
His love for the country ❤️🩹❤️🔥#INDvsAUS #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/uii4dNbve1
Amid deafening noise at a full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the World Cup final on Sunday.
The Indian team waltzed into the final unbeaten after playing 10 games, chasing five of the matches while defending totals in five.
On the other hand, Australia, after losing two games on the bounce at the start of the tournament, recovered to win eight consecutive matches thereafter to reach the final.
India will be looking to lift their third World Cup title while Australia will be aiming to clinch their sixth trophy.
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
