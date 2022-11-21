Shah Rukh Khan’s abode ‘Mannat’ gets decked up in diamond-studded nameplate; pictures of the makeover go viral

ANI
Mumbai, November 21
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow ‘Mannat’ recently got its new diamond-studded nameplate and a new entrance door which led to fans clicking pictures outside the actor's house.
Khan's fan clubs shared pictures of the new swanky nameplate on social media which soon went viral.
Take a look at some of the posts:
After 2 months #Mannat new gate design is unveiled and it's super awesome.— Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) November 19, 2022
What do you think guys? 😍#GauriKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/w2VcF2AEl9
[Latest]: Morning View with new #Mannat gate design. Looking like a beautiful gift 🎁#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1HF09bpLhg— Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) November 20, 2022
Decked in Diamonds 💎 Baadshah's abode ✨ #Mannat, Land's End 🌟 The King resides where the journey to dream big begins 💖 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/xTU8gVZiJU— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 19, 2022
In the pictures, two diamond nameplates can be seen with Mannat written on the left side and Landsend written on the right.
Previously, it was a blackboard with Mannat Landsend embossed on it.
The actor's bungalow is indeed one of the most famous places in Mumbai.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in director Siddharth Anand's action thriller 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
High alert in Tamil Nadu after Mangaluru blast accused reveals his Coimbatore connection
Mohammed Shariq had stayed in Coimbatore for a few months an...
3 killed, 7 injured as goods train derails in Odisha; railway minister, CM announce ex-gratia
East Coast Railway officials say the accident took place at ...
Aaftab Poonawala moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police
Poonawala had told Delhi Police that before moving to the na...