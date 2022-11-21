Shah Rukh Khan’s abode ‘Mannat’ gets decked up in diamond-studded nameplate; pictures of the makeover go viral

ANI

Mumbai, November 21

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow ‘Mannat’ recently got its new diamond-studded nameplate and a new entrance door which led to fans clicking pictures outside the actor's house.

Khan's fan clubs shared pictures of the new swanky nameplate on social media which soon went viral.

Take a look at some of the posts:

After 2 months #Mannat new gate design is unveiled and it's super awesome.

What do you think guys? 😍#GauriKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/w2VcF2AEl9 — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) November 19, 2022

[Latest]: Morning View with new #Mannat gate design. Looking like a beautiful gift 🎁#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1HF09bpLhg — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) November 20, 2022

Decked in Diamonds 💎 Baadshah's abode ✨ #Mannat, Land's End 🌟 The King resides where the journey to dream big begins 💖 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/xTU8gVZiJU — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 19, 2022

In the pictures, two diamond nameplates can be seen with Mannat written on the left side and Landsend written on the right.

Previously, it was a blackboard with Mannat Landsend embossed on it.

The actor's bungalow is indeed one of the most famous places in Mumbai.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in director Siddharth Anand's action thriller 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

#Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan