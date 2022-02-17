Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan looks stunner in this Manish Malhotra red-on-red saree; Know mother Gauri Khan' reaction

Chandigarh, February 17
It’s not every day that we get to see Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter in a traditional attire. But when she does, stunning is an instant reacting! This time, the star kid showcased her Indian-ness at a friend’s wedding. In a red saree by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Suhana looked like a diva.
The fashion designer took to Instagram to share the pictures of Suhana Khan in one of his designs. It’s a signature Manish Malhotra Taban sari that featured sequins running horizontally through the fabric.
Check out the pictures:
View this post on Instagram
Looking bright in the red saree, Suhana opted for a minimal make-up look. She tied her hair in a ponytail, wore a small mindi and completed the look with a pair of jumkas. Mother Gauri Khan loves the vibe as she commented, “Red it is!!! Love the vibe Manish.” Filmmaker Karan Johar complemented Suhana as he called her, “Gorgoeus.”
Suhana, too, shared the pictures on her Instagram and the post has garnered love and compliments from her friends and fans alike.
Here's Suhana's post:
View this post on Instagram
It was for Diwali 2018 that Suhana opted for a traditional look. She wore a Monisha Jaising pre-stitched deep blue lehenga sari with embellishments, which also had a fish tail silhouette. She shared pictures on Instagram and captioned it, “Make me laugh and take me dancing.
Here's her Diwali post:
View this post on Instagram
Recently, Suhana and her brother Aryan Khan were spotted at the IPL auction in Bangalore.
