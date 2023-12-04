Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' trailer gets a release date

ANI

Mumbai, December 4

If you have been eagerly waiting to see the trailer for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki', then there's good news for you.

The trailer will be out on December 5.

As per a source close to the project, "Dunki Drop 4 will give glimpses into the much-discussed plot of the film, unraveling more beautiful moments from this heart-warming story. The audiences are going to be in for a treat as they are to end the year with one of the most endearing films, perfect for families to come together and enjoy."

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Here are stills from 'Dunki' drop 1:

'Dunki' is touted as a "heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true." Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

Shah Rukh recently unveiled the film's most emotional song, 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se' and it undoubtedly won everyone's hearts.

Take a look:

With vocals by Sonu Nigam and lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the song delves into the profound ache of yearning for one's homeland, a sentiment that resonates deep within the hearts of those separated from their roots in pursuit of a brighter future.

Sharing the song's audio link, SRK took to Instagram and expressed his love for his nation. "Aaj aise hi dil mein aaya yeh gaana toh aapke saath share kar raha hoon...Raju aur Sonu naam se hi lagte hain ke apne hi koi honge. Aur yeh gaana joh dono ne banaya hai, yeh bhi apnon ka hai. Apne ghar waalon ki yaadon ka hai...apni mitti ka hai...apne desh ki baahon mein sukoon milne ka hai. Hum sab kabhi na kabhi apne ghar se...gaon se...shehar se door nikal jaate hain...zindagi banane ke liye...lekin dil hamaara apne gharon mein hi rehta hai...desh mein hi rehta hai.Mera favourite from Dunki....," he wrote.

'Dunki' is SRK's third film of the year. Earlier this year, he entertained audiences with his action-packed roles in 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'.

'Dunki' will be out in theatres on December 21.

