Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans outside Mannat, greets them with kisses, performs 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step

ANI

Mumbai, June 10

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, greeted his fans outside his house, Mannat and was seen grooving to the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

King Khan donned a stylish white sweatshirt paired with cargo pants and completed his look with black shades.

Shah Rukh waved at the cheering crowd, performed his signature pose of spreading his arms and saluted the crowd. He was also seen dancing to the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from his blockbuster action film 'Pathaan'.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Several videos and pictures of the actor went viral on social media minutes after the 'Chak De India' actor arrived to greet his fans.

Latest glimpse of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat with fans. pic.twitter.com/xnDrctxcIm — 𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙚𝙩 ♔︎ (@KnightOfEden_) June 10, 2023

Normal day for Shah Rukh Khan be like : pic.twitter.com/ETNdU1t4gm — MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) June 10, 2023

'Pathaan' will be having its World Television Premiere on June 18 on Star Gold.

Shah Rukh made his comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand's action-thriller film 'Pathaan', which was released in January this year.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

The film is now ready to release in dubbed versions across Russia and CIS countries including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

As per a statement shared by YRF, the dubbed version will release on July 13 across 3000+ screens.

On receiving abundant love for Pathaan, SRK tweeted, "ITS NOT THE BUSINESS....ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL". Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don't take it personally....it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind." Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in director Atlee's action thriller film 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite actor Taapsee Pannu in his kitty.

#pathaan #shah rukh khan