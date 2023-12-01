Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan shine on IMDb’s list of top 10 theatrical releases of 2023

IANS

On Thursday, the list of most popular movies (theatrical and streaming) and webseries was unveiled by IMDb. The list of top 10 Indian movies released theatrically was dominated by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, as two of his releases, after a hiatus of four years, found top spots in the list.

Jawan

While Jawan clinched the first spot, Pathaan comfortably landed in the second spot followed by Karan Johar’s first directorial in seven years Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Atlee, the director of Jawan, said, “Jawan is a captivating, emotional, action-entertainer that intricately portrays the profound emotional odyssey of a man who is determined to rectify societal injustices. This film holds a significant place in our hearts. Love from the audience worldwide is overwhelming.”

Reacting to the news, KJo expressed: “The team and I are overwhelmed with the love and warmth we have received for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. To be on the top 10 list of IMDb is a massive validation of the film’s reception. I am grateful and even more energised as a filmmaker.”

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo grabbed the fourth spot on the list of most popular theatrical movies.

With regards to the most popular streaming films, anthology Lust Stories 2 topped the list, followed by the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Jaane Jaan and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu. Farzi became the most popular Indian streaming series of 2023 in the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023. Guns & Gulaabs landed on the second spot, followed by The Night Manager.

#Bollywood #Shah Rukh Khan